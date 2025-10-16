Mumbai, October 16: Recently, the Mumbai police booked a 29-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing and threatening a 31-year-old woman from the city on the false promise of marriage. Cops said that the accused, a resident of Lower Parel, is pursuing a PhD in the United States. They also said that the victim, who is also the complainant and a resident of Mahim, was also studying in America. Cops further said that the accused's father holds a top position in a private bank.

As per the woman's complaint, the alleged incident took place during a period of more than five months between January 1 and June 12 at a luxury hotel in Mumbai's Bandra and in the United States, reports PTI. Speaking about the incident, an official said that the incident came to light when the victim approached the Bandra police station recently and lodged a complaint against the accused. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman in Cuffe Parade Area, Says Police.

Victim Claims Accused Sexually Abused Her at Bandra Hotel

The complainant told cops that the accused is a PhD student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). As per her complaint, she met the victim through a contact for a marriage proposal. The two met several times. Later, the accused asked her to book a room at a hotel in Bandra to discuss "important things in life". The woman said that she booked a room where the accused sexually abused her.

Accused Threatened To Make Victim's Nude Photos Public

The complainant also said that the accused sexually abused her when both of them were in the US. In her complaint, the victim said that she objected when she saw the accused chatting with other women about his marriage. Post this, the accused fought with the victim, during which he beat her and even abused her. The victim further alleged that the accused threatened to make her nude photos public and even set her ablaze. Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Dies After Man Posing As Doctor Administers Wrong Injection for Toothache in Chembur; Accused Booked.

Cops said that the victim narrated the incident to her mother and approached them with the complaint after she gained confidence. Acting on her complaint, the police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, an investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).