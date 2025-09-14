Mumbai, September 14: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old auto driver, Nantun Jha, died in Chembur, Mumbai, after allegedly being administered a wrong injection by a man posing as a doctor. Jha had initially sought treatment for a severe toothache at a charitable clinic, but his pain worsened the following day. He was taken to Om Clinic, where the accused gave him an injection and medicines. Soon after, Jha developed breathing difficulties and was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead. The accused, Dr Ramesh Vishwakarma, was later found to be unregistered and has been booked by Chunabhatti police.

The FIR states that Jha had undergone a tooth extraction at the Lions Club Charitable Trust clinic on December 7, but continued working the next day, which worsened his condition. When he visited Om Clinic on December 8, Vishwakarma administered a 625 mg tablet and an injection, claiming it would relieve the pain. However, Jha's symptoms intensified, leading to severe breathing difficulties.

Chunabhatti police registered the case under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with provisions under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. Police confirmed that both the FIR and BMC reports highlighted the accused’s fraudulent practice.