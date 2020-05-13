Mumbai Police Reports Another COVID-19 Death, ASI Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare Succumbs to Infection

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 12: Another death due to novel coronavirus was reported by the police department, as a cop posted in Mumbai succumbed to the infection on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare, an assistant sub-inspector of Sewri Police Station. Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal condoled the unfortunate demise. NHRC Sends Notice to Delhi Govt, Centre Over Alleged Negligence in Treatment of Police Constable Who Died of COVID-19.

This was the eight death reported among police personnel in Maharashtra. Five of the fatalities recorded among cops have been reported from state capital Mumbai. The city police is working strenuously since mid-March, when restrictions came into place to prevent coronavirus transmission.

"ASI Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare from Sewri Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace. DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Waghmare family," said a statement issued on Twitter by Maharashtra Police.

See Maharashtra Police's Tweet

ASI Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare from Sewri Police Station, Mumbai lost his life to Coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace. DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the Waghmare family. — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) May 12, 2020

Apart from the five COVID-19 fatalities reported by Mumbai Police, one member each of the police force in Pune, Solapur and Nashik has also died. The data released on Monday stated that 1,007 police personnel in Maharashtra, including 106 officers and 901 constables, are infected with coronavirus. The total count includes 394 personnel of the Mumbai Police.

The Maharashtra Home Ministry had last month ordered the compulsory leave of all police personnel in Mumbai aged above 55. Those with comorbidities or existing health ailments were also asked to go on leave, as they could be more lethally affected if the virus is contracted.