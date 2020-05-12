NHRC Sends Notice to Delhi Govt, Centre Over Alleged Negligence in Treatment of Police Constable Who Died of COVID-19

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | Representative Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 12: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the Delhi government as well as the Centre over the alleged negligence that led to the death of a police constable. The notice from the human rights' body was issued nearly a week after a 31-year-old Delhi Police personnel died of coronavirus.

The deceased constable - Amit Kumar - was posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in northwest Delhi. He died last on last Tuesday at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. According to reports, he was turned away by another hospital earlier in the day, when his condition began deteriorating.

Kumar was an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient and he developed a sudden fever on Monday. The next morning, was rushed to the Ashok Vihar hospital - a designated COVID-19 facility - but was turned away. The next day he was taken to the RML hospital but the deceased had succumbed to the infection by then.

The NHRC India has issued notices to Delhi Chief Secretary and Union Home Secretary after taking suo motu cognizance of a complaint alleging negligence in the treatment of a Delhi Police Constable who died due to COVID-19. They have been asked to submit a report within four weeks.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of Kumar, announcing that his family would be provided an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore by the Delhi government. The constable's body was cremated at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium. Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Manish Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya and other officers of the district paid their last respects.