Mumbai, February 18: Mumbai Police on Saturday saved a man who wanted to end his life citing continuous failure in an all-night chase. The man had tweeted a chilling post, tagging Mumbai police. ‘I am committing suicide, before that, I want to donate my organs. I had decided as a child that I would donate my body before death. The reason for suicide is a continuous failure in career’, the tweet read. However, timely intervention by the cops proved life-saving. Facebook Helps Cops Prevent Suicide Attempt by Man in Ghaziabad, Here’s How.

According to a report in Times of India, the 26-year-old man had come to Mumbai in 2019 and started a tea stall which was stalled during the lockdown. He took loans from friends for survival during that time and again borrowed money for a business. He again suffered a loss due to the betrayal of some people, the report added. The man then started selling 'chikki' on trains but was deep in debt. Mumbai Police Save 30-Year-Old Student Who Hinted About Suicide on Twitter.

As soon as the post was tweeted at 7:58 pm on Friday, Mumbai police started tracing the person. His mobile location changed from Dadar to Ghatkopar and Karjat during the chase. The crime branch alerted the cyber team of Mumbai police gathered his contact details and got in touch with him. The man was picked up at around 5 am on Saturday from Karjat and was brought to the cyber department at BKC for counselling.

