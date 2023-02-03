A 23-year-old man who was about to end his life on an Instagram live was saved by Uttar Pradesh Police when California-based Meta Headquarters, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, sent them an alert. Ghaziabad police said that the man who originally hails from Kannauj was taking this extreme step after suffering a Rs 90,000 loss. As soon as the cops in Ghaziabad received the alert, they quickly rushed to the spot and intercepted Abhay Shukla before he could carry out his suicide attempt. Last year Meta and UP police had entered into an agreement to save precious lives through realtime alerts and action to check cases of suicide. Uttar Pradesh: Harassed by Moneylenders, Businessman Shoots Self During Facebook Live in Ballia, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Facebook Helps Save Life in Ghaziabad:

In safer hands-On receiving a late night alert from @facebook, about a persons attempt to commit suicide, the social media centre of PHQ, sent his details to @ghaziabadpolice. The local SHO swiftly reached the spot & rescued the youth & counselled him along with family members. pic.twitter.com/DJe3XWA0Sb — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 1, 2023

