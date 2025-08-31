A protest march led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil reached Mumbai on Friday (August 29) morning, causing major disruptions and chaos. The march, which began from Beed, reached Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, after which the city police issued a traffic advisory and deployed over 1,500 personnel to maintain law and order. However, actress Sumona Chakravarti, popularly known for playing Kapil Sharma's wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a disturbing experience after getting mobbed by the protestors. She claimed that, for the first time in her life, she felt unsafe in Mumbai and questioned the law and order in the state. Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Permit Manoj Jarange Patil to Continue Protest at Azad Maidan.

Sumona Chakravarti Claims Her Car Was Surrounded by Maratha Quota Activists

The actress took to her Instagram handle on August 31 (Sunday) and wrote, "12:30 this afternoon, I'm driving from Colaba to Fort. And suddenly my car is blocked by a mob. One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like hes proving some sick point. His friends banging on my windows, shouting "Jai Maharashtra" and laughing. We moved a little ahead and repeat of the same thing. Twice in a span of 5 mins."

She further added that the police were just sitting and chatting, and there was no law and order. Sumona said that for the first time in years, she felt unsafe in South Bombay with banana peels, bottles and filth. She added, "Pavements taken over. Protestors eating, sleeping, bathing, cooking, pissing, shitting, video calling, making reels, doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense."

Sumona Chakravarti Questions Safety in Mumbai After Her Car Gets Mobbed by Maratha Quota Protestors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

‘I Felt Genuinely Unsafe’, Says Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona shared that despite living in Mumbai all her life and usually feeling safe in South Bombay, for the first time, she felt genuinely unsafe in broad daylight, even while sitting inside her car. She expressed relief that during that time, she was accompanied by one of her male friends and asked what would have happened if he had not been there. She concluded her note by saying that as a tax-paying citizen, a woman and someone who loves the city, she is left "disturbed." "We deserve better than this mockery of governance and civic responsibility. We deserve the right to feel safe in our own country."

Netizens React

Reacting to Sumona Chakravarti's post, netizens shared their opinions. While a few slammed the actress, suggesting she should leave the city if she has no trust left in its law and order and feels unsafe, others genuinely expressed concern for her safety and advised her to register a complaint with the concerned authorities. Many even noted how she wrote “Bombay” instead of “Mumbai." Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil Granted Permission To Extend ‘Maratha Reservation’ Protest at Azad Maidan for 1 More Day.

Netizens Slam Sumona Chakravarti

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sumona Chakravarti's post might have attracted trolls but has also sparked conversations about women's safety, civic responsibility and law in a city in a metropolitan city like Mumbai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).