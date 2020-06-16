Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Mumbai Rains: City Gets 50% of Required Rainfall For June in First Two Weeks

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 08:10 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: City Gets 50% of Required Rainfall For June in First Two Weeks
Rainfall (Photo Credits: @NarimanPatel/ Twitter)

Mumbai, June 16: In the first fortnight of the month, IMD has recorded 50 percent of the required rainfall for June, even though monsoon was declared to arrive after June 15. According to a Times of India report, Skymet weather app has predicted that the city can experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday.

IMD's Santacruz observatory had recorded 245.5mm till Monday and the required rain for the month is 493.1mm. The weathermen predicted that the downpour in the city was due to the after-effects of Cyclone Nisaraga and a strong monsoon current. Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Has Advanced to Mumbai, MP, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand.

On Monday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed that the southwest monsoon has advanced to remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), some parts of MadhyaPradesh, most parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.  IMD on Sunday declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and the remaining parts of Maharashtra.

 Last year, Mumbai witnessed its most delayed onset in the last 45 years after the southwest monsoon was declared over the city on June 25. In 2018, it was June 9 and June 12 in 2017.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

