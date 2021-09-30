Mumbai, September 30: An incident of online fraud has come to light from Mumbai where a senior citizen was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by a fraudster. The man cheated the elderly person by posing as an MTNL executive. According to a report by TOI, the complainant, who is a retired engineer, registered a case of fraud at the Malad police on Tuesday. The report stated that the complainant had received a few text messages on September 26 regarding KYC details.

The man was told to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) with MTNL. Soon after, he called upon the number provided in SMS not knowing that the man posing as an MTNL executive over the call was a fraudster. The accused pretended to offer him help in updating his KYC form. Mumbai: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 4.50 Lakh by Fraudster While Seeking Refund for Cancelled Air Tickets.

The fraudster convinced the complainant to download an app that gave him remote access to the phone. By this, he could now view activities on the mobile screen. Cops investigating the matter said that once the application was installed, the fraudster asked the senior citizen to enter his bank details and pay a small amount of Rs 10 as processing fees via netbanking.Pune Man Duped of Rs 2 Lakh by Fraudsters on Pretext of Exchanging Indian Currency for UAE Dirhams.

Thinking that it was a genuine MTNL executive, the complainant followed all the instructions. The cyber crook viewed his bank details and generated an OTP and then used it to transfer Rs 1.48 lakh in three transactions to his own account.

