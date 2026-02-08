Mumbai, February 8: In a significant relief for nearly 26 lakh women across Maharashtra, the state government has officially extended the deadline for e-KYC corrections under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on February 6, the new window allows beneficiaries to rectify errors in their applications until March 31, 2026.

This decision follows widespread complaints from eligible women whose monthly INR 1,500 payments were halted after they inadvertently selected incorrect options regarding government employment or pensions during the initial verification phase.

Why the Correction Window Was Reopened?

The reopening of the portal addresses a specific technical hurdle that emerged during the December 2025 verification drive. Many applicants reportedly struggled with a confusingly phrased question in Marathi: "Tumchya gharatle koni sarkari nokrit nahi na?" (Is no one in your family in government service?)

Due to the double-negative phrasing, thousands of eligible women mistakenly marked "Yes," leading the system to automatically classify them as ineligible. Consequently, these beneficiaries stopped receiving their monthly instalments after November 2024. The government has now scrapped the planned physical verification by Anganwadi workers in favour of this streamlined online correction process.

Step-by-Step Guide to Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Correction

Beneficiaries who completed their initial e-KYC by December 31, 2025, but faced rejection due to errors, can now update their profiles by following these steps:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to the ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in website.

Go to the ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in website. Log in to Your Profile: Use your registered mobile number and password to log in.

Use your registered mobile number and password to log in. Access the e-KYC Tab: Look for the "e-KYC Correction" or "Edit Application" pop-up now active on the dashboard.

Look for the "e-KYC Correction" or "Edit Application" pop-up now active on the dashboard. Review the Options: Carefully re-read the questions regarding government jobs and pensions. Ensure you select the correct "No" or "Yes" response as per your actual family status.

Carefully re-read the questions regarding government jobs and pensions. Ensure you select the correct "No" or "Yes" response as per your actual family status. Aadhaar Authentication: Enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code to trigger an OTP (One-Time Password) to your linked mobile number.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code to trigger an OTP (One-Time Password) to your linked mobile number. Submit and Confirm: Once the OTP is verified, the system will display a green confirmation bar indicating the update is successful.

Eligibility and Payment Arrears

It is important to note that this correction facility is only available to existing beneficiaries who had already performed e-KYC but made mistakes. The portal is not currently accepting entirely new registrations for the scheme.

Officials have indicated that once the e-KYC corrections are processed and verified, eligible women are likely to receive a lump-sum payment of INR 4,500 to cover the missed instalments for December, January, and February. Minister Tatkare emphasised that this is the "first and last" opportunity for corrections, and no further extensions will be granted beyond the March 31 deadline.

