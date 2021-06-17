Mathura, June 17: An 18-year-old girl belonging to the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was molested by a worker of a private hospital where she was admitted for treatment. The incident took place around 1 am on Wednesday in Mathura’s Kotwali Nagar. The accused worker, identified as Shyam Gujjar, has been booked. He had joined the hospital three days ago. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

The girl was admitted to the hospital after she experienced severe pain in stomach. Doctors, after checking her, gave a painkiller to her. When she was half asleep, staffer Shyam Gujjar touched her inappropriately and tried to molest her, the girl said. The accused ran away from there when she woke up hurriedly. She then informed her family members about the incident and a complaint was lodged. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Thrashed, Raped by Village Muscleman in Chhatarpur, One Held.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Gujjar who is yet to be arrested. He has been charged with sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC along with sections of the SC/ST Act.

Speaking to a leading daily, Circle Officer Varun Kumar assured that Gujjar will be arrested soon. The girl's family wants cops to examine the CCTV footage from the hospital to gather more evidence.

