Mumbai, April 29: A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting, and performing obscene acts in front of a 13-year-old girl at Dadar railway station on Wednesday evening.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the minor girl was waiting for her uncle. The accused, identified as Anil Prajapati, started touching the girl and then himself.

Reportedly, the minor raised an alarm, following which the other commuters caught the accused and handed him to the police. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

