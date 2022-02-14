Haryana, February 14: A Shocking incident has come to light from Rewari where a 4-year-old boy has been accused of molesting his classmate. The accused and the victim are classmates at a private school in Dharuhera Industrial Estate. Cops from Sector 6 police station have registered a case under POCSO Act.

As per the report published in the Amar Ujala, the victim's father, in his complaint, alleged that his daughter is an LKG student. On February 9, his daughter started crying because of stomach pain. When his wife checked, she found injury marks on the private parts of the girl. When asked, the girl shared her ordeal.

As per the reports, the girl told her parents that her classmate had molested her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The victim's parents took her to the health centre where the doctor told them to inform the police and the school.

When they asked the school for the CCTV footage, the school gave lame answers such as the CCTV camera is faulty. However, when a technician came and checked, it was found that footage of the entire day when the crime took place was missing. The victim's father, however, believes that an adult is also involved in the crime as a four-year-old kid can not commit such a heinous crime.

