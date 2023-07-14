Mumbai, July 14: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly assaulted by drug peddles before being thrown into a river in Dahisar. Police officials said that three men reportedly chased the autorickshaw driver after a brawl took place between them over supplying drugs to his son. The victim identified as Baban Survase was allegedly assaulted and stabbed in the chest before being thrown into the Dahisar River.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim alleged that his son overused drugs that were supplied by the accused. In his statement to the police, the victim said that a fight broke out between them after he confronted the accused. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 12 pm. Officials said that the victim was in the river for over an hour before some passersby alerted the fire brigade. After being rescued, the victim was to the hospital where his condition is said to be stable. Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals Car Parts To Pay for Girlfriend's Shopping Expenses; Arrested.

Accused Assault Victim on Pretext of Talking to Him

Cops said that on Wednesday Survase was on his way taking his auto for RTO passing when the accused identified as Rakesh Kasbe, Dinesh Kasbe and one of their accomplices allegedly stopped him near the Sudhir Phadke bridge. The three accused told the victim that they wanted to talk about his accusations. The victim's daughter Reshma Kamble (31) said that she was selling vegetables in Kandivali when she received a call informing her about the incident with her father.

She told cops that as her brother passed away due to an overdose of drugs, her father was blaming Rakesh for his death. "Rakesh is an alleged drug peddler and supplied drugs to my brother Rajesh due to which my father often picked up a fight with him, blaming him for Rajesh’s death," she added. Cops said that the three accused first abused the victim and then allegedly assaulted him. When Survase tried to flee, Rakesh removed a knife and chased him for about 500 meters. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Carrying Kid Trashed by Man in Vasai, Accused Beaten Up by Bystanders (Watch Video).

The trio then caught Survase and bashed him with sticks and rods before Rakesh stabbed him with a knife. Following this, the trio picked up the victim and threw him into the Dahisar River before fleeing the spot. Acting on Kamble's complaint, the police registered a case against the trio and arrested Dinesh Kasbe from Dahisar. The two accused are still at large.

