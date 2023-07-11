A man was caught on CCTV camera thrashing a woman over a minor issue in the Vasai area of Palghar, Mumbai. The assault was witnessed by passers-by, who intervened and subsequently retaliated against the aggressor. The incident took place on the night of July 9. The CCTV footage capturing the incident quickly spread on social media. In the video, the woman and the man could be seen arguing while the woman held onto her kid when the man suddenly started thrashing her before the bystander's intervention. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Abused and Thrashed by Housing Society Members for Feeding Stray Dogs in Mira Road, Complaint Registered (Watch Video).

Bystanders Take Action To Protect Women

