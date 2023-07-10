Mumbai, July 10: The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stealing car parts in order to pay for his girlfriend's shopping in the city. Police officials said that the accused stole electronic control modules (ECM) and injectors from hundreds of cars over the past year. The accused identified as Mohsin Mehboob Shaikh reportedly stole the car parts from parking lots across the northern suburbs.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Shaikh stole car parts to pay for his girlfriend’s shopping. An officer said that the accused, a resident of Kurar village in Malad East was arrested after they tracked him for several months. The incident of car parts being stolen came to light when Gorakhnath Jadhav (40), a resident of Narayan Nagar Chawl, Andheri East approached cops. In his complaint, Jadhav said that several cars parked in the area were targeted. Mumbai: Man Steals Cash and Valuables Worth Rs 3.44 Lakh From Former Employer's House in Worli, Caught on CCTV Footage; Arrested.

He also told cops that the ECMs and injectors of the cars were allegedly stolen. In his complaint, Jadhav claimed that it was the first time that such thefts took place in his locality. Acting on the complaint, cops formed a team and started scanning CCTV footage of the area. "The recordings we acquired were not clear and did not help us in identifying the robber," a police officer said.

Following this, cops alerted their informers who in return told them about a huge number of ECMs and injectors being sold to garage owners in Malad East. After questioning the garage owners, cops learned about the accused. One garage owner told cops that Shikah sold a total of 36 ECMs worth Rs 2.80 lakh in the past year to him. Mumbai: Man Falls Prey To 'Pay and Park' Mafia, Ends Up Paying Rs 736 As Fine After Traffic Police Tow His Bike for 'Unauthorised Parking'.

Taking the lead, cops managed to get the address of Shaikh’s girlfriend and laid a trap to nab him in Kurar village. On Saturday, cops arrested Shaiikh after he was spotted with a woman on a two-wheeler in the area. Although Shaikh tried to flee, cops arrested him. They recovered 98 ECMs and injectors from his house. During interrogation, Shaikh confessed to his crime and said that he spent the entire amount on his girlfriend’s shopping.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).