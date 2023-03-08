Kandivali, March 8: A man was caught on CCTV camera picking up a child playing outside his home in Govandi. The accused, a childless man, was arrested after police tracked him down using CCTV footage. Identified as Malikram Yadav, the accused is a resident of Chembur who works as a labourer. The accused was planning to kidnap the child who lived in his vicinity for the last 5-7 days, succeeding Friday, the police said.

According to a report published by the Mid-Day, Yadav made up a story two years ago to his parents that he and his wife had been blessed with a boy. He hatched a plan to abduct a child of 2-3 years of age after his father told him to bring their grandchild to their village in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, he picked up the child at around 12:30 pm when he was playing outside his society while his father was offering namaz. Haryana Shocker: Four Men Try To Kidnap Woman in Yamunanagar, Incident Caught on CCTV; One Held (Watch Video).

After the kidnapping, the accused brought the boy to his home in Chembur and he and his wife left for Jhansi the same day. The child's father returned from the namaz and noticed his two-and-a-half-year-old boy was missing. After searching for hours, he checked the CCTV footage and saw someone taking the child away. He rushed to the police station and filed a complaint. Haryana Shocker: Four Men Barge Into Woman's Car, Try To Kidnap Her in Yamuna Nagar; One Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police sent the CCTV footage, the child's photo, and other information to the Jhansi police. Subsequently, the child was rescued and the accused couple was arrested.

