Mumbai, November 18: A scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has lodged a complaint with the police after having received a threatening email along with two videos of two persons being beheaded. The emailer had also demanded extortion of Rs 50,000 from the victim failing which the emailer had issued a death threat to the victim.

According to TOI, the 35-year-old complainant is a resident of Powai and works as a scientist with ICMR at KEM Hospital in Parel. On November 11, when the victim was at work, around 1:30 pm, he checked his emails on the phone and came across an email that was received in his inbox at around 6:03 am the same morning. UP Shocker: AMU Student Assaults Peer With Bat After Disagreement During Cricket Match, Booked for Attempted Murder

The sender said he was very dangerous and had killed three persons. The sender said he had worked for a Mexico cartel for four years, from 2012 to 2015. It further said that a doctor from Muzzafarpur in Bihar was his last victim, whom he beheaded after he failed to pay up. Punjab Shocker: Married Woman’s Body Found in Parked Car in Zirakpur

Along with the threatening mail the sender has also attached two videos of beheading of two unknown persons in undisclosed locations, but which appear to be from Afghanishtan. In the mail he also said that if he [the scientist] fails to pay within 24 hours, he will neither call nor message him but will directly behead him with a machete knife," an officer said.

The police registered an FIR for issuing of threats, criminal intimidation and under various sections of the Information Technology Act against the unknown email sender. The police are taking the help of the cyber cell to trace the sender.

