Aligarh, November 17: In a shocking incident, an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student hit another on the head with a cricket bat after a disagreement during a match on Wednesday. Following the assault, the accused was taken into custody, the Indian Express reported. UP Shocker: Man Assaulted, Made To Drink Urine by Miscreants in Gonda (Disturbing Video).

As per the reports, the assailant was identified as Shobhit Singh, while the victim Sajid Hussain hails from Jammu and Kashmir. The victim was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Report added that the victim is now in stable condition. The accused has been booked for attempted murder and a case has been registered under IPC Section 307. UP Shocker: Four Men Drug, Gang-Rape Woman in Firozabad, Record Obscene Videos To Extort Money; Case Registered.

According to the police, both are 2nd-year B.Tech students and stayed in the same hostel. The two had also engaged in an altercation before when Shobhit allegedly threatened Sajid. Reportedly, both students were playing cricket. Shobhit was batting and Sajid was bowling. When the ball went near the boundary, they disagreed over whether it was a four or not. In a fit of rage, Shobhit hit Sajid’s head with a cricket bat.

