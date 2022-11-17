Zikarpur, November 17: Panic gripped Zirakpur after a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a parked car in fields here this afternoon. The deceased was identified as Sapna Rana (30), a resident of College Colony, Dera Bassi. The woman was found dead in the back seat of the car with no external injury marks. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Headless Dead Body of Woman, With Limbs Chopped Off, Found Inside Well in Azamgarh.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses said a youth was seen fleeing the scene on foot earlier. The police suspected it to be a case of a drug overdose as the woman was neither strangulated nor attacked. However, the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem, cops said. Gurugram Shocker: Woman’s Naked Dead Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near IFFCO Chowk on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been taken into possession by the police, and started an investigation has been launched. Police said that they received information that a woman was lying unconscious in the back seat of a car in the fields. On reaching the scene, the police found the woman dead. According to documents found in the car, it belonged to the deceased.

