Mumbai, February 5: A shocking incident of attack and assault has come to light from Mumbai, where a 50-year-old man was allegedly attacked by a landlord in Goregaon. Police officials said that the attacker, identified as Suryakant Ghadi (51,) allegedly attacked his friend, Vivek Ghosalkar (50), who is also a broker by profession, by entering his home in Goregaon's Ram Mandir area.

According to a report in Mid-day, both Ghadi and Ghosalkar are residents of the Sigma Building in the Ram Mandir area. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday night, February 4, between 9:30 and 10:00 PM, when Ghadi allegedly entered Ghosalkar's house and attacked him with a knife and a utensil. Post this, the attacker allegedly stabbed Ghosalkar in the neck before fleeing the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Injected With Unknown Substance at School Premises, Police Launch Probe.

Accused and Victim Are Friends, Live in Same Building

Ghadi's neighbours, who heard the commotion, alerted the police. The police quickly reached the location and rushed Ghosalkar to a hospital for treatment. Following this, cops launched a search for Ghadi and arrested him the same night. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that there was tension between the two over a rental dispute.

Victim Took INR 2,000 Advance from Attacker

A police officer said that Ghadi had sought Ghosalkar's help finding a tenant for his house. It is learned that Ghadi even paid Ghosalikar an advance of INR 2,000 for the same. However, the accused claimed that Ghadi did not bring potential tenants or provide relevant information to interested parties, thus leaving the house vacant. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife and Son to Death With Nylon Rope in Kandivali on Suspicions of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested After Cops Expose Suicide Claim.

Hence, Ghadi, who was frustrated by Ghosalkar's action, allegedly attacked and assaulted him. After his arrest, Ghadi was produced before the court on Wednesday, where he was remanded to police custody.

