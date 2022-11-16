Mumbai, November 16: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man allegedly threatened and demanded money from a BCom student on the pretext of circulating an intimate video of him and his girlfriend. The accused, an Andheri residence, was arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the accused was identified as Arbaaz Ukani. The cops are on the lookout for his accomplice Zyed. reportedly, Ukani and Zyed met the victim through a common friend. MP Shocker: Man Arrested for Molesting, Blackmailing Class 12 Girl in Indore Over Her Obscene Pictures and Videos.

In October, Ukani called the victim to say that he has an intimate video of him with his girlfriend. Later, he showed the complainant the video, in which he could be seen with his girlfriend without clothes. The complainant was shocked and tried to inquire how Ukani managed to get the video. Ukani then allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the BCom student to delete it and threatened to circulate the video online if he fails to pay the money. Gujarat Shocker: Engineering Student Arrested by Vadodara Police for Blackmailing, Extorting Money From Youth.

However, after repeated harassment, the victim approached the AEC office in south Mumbai and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested from his residence on Monday. He was produced in the Esplanade Court and remanded to police custody till Wednesday.

