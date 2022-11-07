Mumbai, November 7: Borivali police has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his 59-year-old neighbour in Gorai last night after the latter demanded him to return the money she had given him. The arrested accused has been identified as Kamlesh Hatim and is a lab technician.

Hatim works in the lab situated on the ground floor of the victim’s house while the victim was residing on the first floor of the house located in Gorai sector number 1 Raj Sagar society, Borivli West.

The victim resides with her 24-year-old son who is an engineer working and living in Pune city. Hatim used to look after the victim in his absence. MP Shocker: Gang of Girls Brutally Thrash Young Woman as Onlookers Record Video in Indore

MidDay quoted police as saying that the victim had given a loan of about Rs 5 lakh to the accused for starting a new lab in Palghar district. She needed the money for her son’s marriage, and was constantly demanding the amount from the accused which agitated him. Uttarakhand Shocker: Shopkeeper Thrashed to Death, His Wife Critical After Miscreant Assaults Them Following Dispute Over Rs 30 in Didihat

The accused entered the woman’s house wearing a saree and attacked her with a sharp weapon while she was asleep. He escaped and locked the door from outside after hitting her stomach and chest.

She shouted and called Hatim for help, and after some time Hatim rushed to the victim’s house and immediately rushed the victim to Mangalmurti hospital.

She was having wounds on her chest, hand, and abdomen the doctors told the police after her admission.

The victim recognized Hatim when he attacked her wearing Saree but kept quiet as she was afraid of him. She gathered the courage when Her son returned from Pune and revealed the truth to the police. Police have registered the case under section 307 of IPC and arrested Hatim.

