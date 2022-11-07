A video is doing rounds on social media in which a group of girls was seen brutally thrashing a woman. The incident took place in Indore. In the video, the four girls can be seen slapping, punching, and hitting the woman, who has fallen on the road, with a belt. Onlookers, however, record the whole incident on their mobile phones. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. Video: Women Engage in Ugly Fight in Mumbai Local Train, Pull Each Other's Hair.

Group of Girls Brutally Thrash Woman:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)