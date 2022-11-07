Didihat, November 7: A Shocking incident has come to light where an elderly man was allegedly beaten to death after a dispute over Rs. 30 turned violent. His wife was also badly beaten and sustained critical injuries when she tried to stop the miscreant. The incident took place on Saturday.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased, Prahlad Singh (55), ran a grocery store in Ghorpatta. On Saturday morning, a 32-year-old man, identified as Soban Ram, came to his store. The two got into a heated argument over Rs 30. The argument took a violent turn when Soban started beating Prahlad with a stick. Rajasthan Shocker: Alcohol Addict Man Kills Four Family Members, Dumps Bodies in Water Tank Before Killing Self in Jodhpur.

The accused then attacked Singh's wife, Kalawati Devi (51) when she came to intervene and rescue Singh. Devi suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. After a complaint, the police arrested the accused. Reportedly, he told the cops that Singh was not returning his Rs 30 back so he thrashed him. Agra Shocker: Man Killed During Fight Over Sweet Shortage at Wedding Ceremony in Etmadpur.

A case has been registered against the accused on charges of murder and attempted murder under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe has been launched into the incident.

