Mumbai, February 18: In a shocking incident of an attempt to murder, a 30-year-old married woman was allegedly stabbed with a knife by her stalker in Mumbai. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, February 16, in the Prem Nagar locality of Mumbai's Worli. Police officials said that the accused stabbed the woman several times with a knife. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Lingappa Devendra Angarangi (47). He has been arrested in an attempted murder case. An officer said that the victim was rushed to KEM Hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU and is said to be in critical condition. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kills 11-Year-Old Daughter, Later Tries To Die By Suicide in Borivali; Case Registered.

The victim, identified as Sheetal Kamble, stays with her husband Chandrakant (47), who works as a painter. The accused, who is a resident of the same area, was reportedly following Kamble for the past several years. "The man was even warned by Sheetal’s family members and her husband Chandrakant that if he continued stalking her, there would be consequences," the officer added.

Even after receiving several warnings, the accused continued to stalk the woman. On Friday, February 17, when no one was around Kamble's apartment, the accused entered her house and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. An officer privy to the case said that Lingappa stabbed the woman after she refused to talk to him. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

A day after the incident, the police arrested Lingappa and booked him for an attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. Cops also said that in the past, the accused created a scene outside Kamble’s house in an inebriated condition.

