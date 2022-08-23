Mumbai, August 23: The British-era Carnac flyover has been closed since Monday, August 22 to start the work of its demolition and reconstructions. Following this, Mumbai police have announced diversions for traffic and pedestrian. The reconstruction work will be done by the end of this week, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Since the 150-year-old structure has gone under reconstruction, the Yusuf Meher Ali Road will function as a one-way route for south-bound traffic from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm and 9 pm for north-bound traffic. Between 7 am and 11 am, north-bound traffic coming from Pohmal junction towards P D’Mello Road will proceed via Mohammad Ali Road - Himalaya Junction - CSMT Junction - Avtar Singh Bedi Chowk. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory As Carnac Flyover to Remain Closed Due to Reconstruction Work From August 22; Check Details Here.

Parking of any vehicle is prohibited on the South & North Bound of Yusuf Mohammed Ali Road. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 22, 2022

Vehicles coming from Kundanlal Kata and proceeding towards Pohmal junction will have to take right at Wadi Bunder junction, go to SVP Road, CSMT junction, and turn left at Bhendi Bazaar junction, go to Mohammad Ali Road, and then proceed to their destination from 4 pm to 9 pm. The vehicles can also proceed via Mohammad Ali Road, take a right turn at Bhendi Bazaar junction and turn left at SVP Road and proceed from Wadi Bunder junction to P D’Mello Road.

Alternatively, traffic headed to Pohmal junction from P D’Mello Road can take a right turn at Kundanlal Kata and proceed to their destination via Avtar Singh Bedi Chowk to CSMT junction, take left at LT Road, and approach Mohammad Ali Road. Mumbai police and BMC have appealed to citizens to follow these alternative routes for seamless traffic movement and to avoid congestion.

