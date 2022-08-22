As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin reconstruction of the Carnac Bridge from August 22, the Mumbai traffic police in a tweet informed commuters that it will remain closed from today until the work is complete. Further the traffic police also informed that parking of vehicle is prohibited on the south & north bound of Yusuf Mohammed Ali Road.

Check Details:

Traffic coming from Pohmal Jn towards P D’mello Rd from 7am - 11am will remain closed. Alternate route: Mohammed Ali Rd-Himalaya Junction - CST Jn - Avtar Singh Bedi Chowk. Alternate route - Mohammed Ali Rd - Bhendibazar Junction - SVP Road - Wadibandar Jn - P D’mello Rd — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 22, 2022

Parking of any vehicle is prohibited on the South & North Bound of Yusuf Mohammed Ali Road. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 22, 2022

