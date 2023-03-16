Mumbai has been receiving light to moderate rainfall for the past few days accompanied with thunderstorms with Mumbaikars waking up to a rainy day. Amid the rains, people of Mumbai took to twitter to share pictures and videos of the “Mumbai Rains” as unseasonal rainfall continued to provide some relief from the scorching heat. Meanwhile, Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RMC) has forecast spells of rain or thundershowers in the city till Friday, March 17. Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall Brings Temperature Down, Mumbaikars Share 'March Rain' Pics and Videos.

Rains in Malad:

#MumbaiRains in March:

Bhagwaan ji kya confusion hai? Though it feels good, please keep the sun at bay, especially now that it's drizzling.#mumbairains pic.twitter.com/OSs0oNASv0 — Dipika Singh (@gleefulblogger) March 16, 2023

Rains in Mulund

Yeh Mumbai mein ho kya raha hai.😮😮😮#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3aN36zkWyj — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) March 16, 2023

