Mumbai, March 15: The unseasonal rainfall in Mumbai has been a blessing in disguise for the citizens, who were reeling under the scorching heat and soaring temperatures due to the heatwave spell. For the past few days, Mumbaikars have been receiving light to moderate rainfall with the citizens waking up to a rainy day.

Interestingly, the change in the maximum city's weather has been welcomed by Mumbaikars, who have been sharing pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains on social media. The continuous showers of spells have also brought the day temperatures down with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory recording 35.4 degrees and 36.8 degrees respectively. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms for Next Five Days, Heatwave Likely To Subside Soon.

Rain Probability in Mumbai

Rain probability in Mumbai March 15 - 40% March 16 - 93% March 17 - 72% March 18 - 51% March 19 - 38% Rain probability in Pune March 15 - 52% March 16 - 96% March 17 - 78% March 18 - 65% March 19 - 49% Heavy TS, Intense rains expected this weekend.#punerains #MumbaiRains — The Weatherman (@rushikesh_agre_) March 14, 2023

Intense Rainfall on Weekends in Mumbai:

Forecasting weather for the city, IMD officials said that there is a possibility of rain in Mumbai during the weekend and also from March 16 to 17. Twitter user The Weatherman also shared a list featuring the probability of rain in Mumbai. As per his post, the maximum city could receive intense rainfall with thunderstorms this weekend. From March 16 to 19 the probability of rain is over 50 percent.

IMD Issues Alert for Next Five Days for Maharashtra:

14 march: Alerts issued by IMD for coming 5 days in Maharashtra for Thunderstorms with lightning, Gusty winds associated with light to mod rains. At few places there is possibility hailstorm too. Warnings below are from 15-18 Mar. Today also TS warnings are issued for Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/fZluDxL7SJ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the IMD issued an alert stating the possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days in Maharashtra. KS Hosalikar, IMD Pune head said, "At few places, there is a possibility of hailstorm too. Warnings below are from 15-18 Mar. Today also TS warnings are issued for Maharashtra."

