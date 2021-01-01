Mumbai, January 1: A 19-year-old woman was killed during a new year party in Mumbai’s Khar area on Thursday. The incident took place at Bhagwati Heights. According to reports, the party was organised at a rooftop of the building on New Year’s eve. The deceased has been identified as Jhanavi Kukreja.

As per reports by mid-day, an argument broke out after the girl saw a couple in a compromising position. The argument escalated further. The couple reportedly beat Kukreja and allegedly grabbed her by her hair and pushed her to the second floor. Mumbai: 5 College Students Held in Vakola for Killing Man Who Harassed Girl.

The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Shree Jogdhankar and 19-year-old Diya Padankar. Initially, it police had said that the girl fell down from the terrace during the argument. However, during an investigation, it was revealed that the victim was pulled by the couple form the terrace. Police have detained three people so far. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Murdered in Versova & Body Dumped in Washroom, Probe On.

The police found bloodstains on the staircase. The body was sent to Bhabha Hospital. A case has been registered under Sections 302 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against both the accused. Cops are now interrogating all the people present at the party.

