Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Wedding Invitation Card with Hindu Gods; See Pic

Muslim man prints wedding card with Hindu Gods. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Meerut, February 28: An invitation card to a Muslim wedding in Meerut has become the talk of the town as it features a photograph of Lord Ganesh and Radha-Krishna and also says Chand Mubarak alongside.

This unique card was printed by Mohd Sarafat in Hastinapur area for his daughter Asma Khatoon's wedding on March 4. Communal Harmony at Display in Delhi Amid Violent Clashes; 'We Are Safe Amidst Muslim Neighbours, Says Lone Brahmin Family in Mustafabad.

"I thought it would be a good idea to showcase the Hindu-Muslim amity, especially when communal hatred is gaining ground. My friends have reacted very positively to the initiative," said Mohd Sarafat.

See Pic:

Muslim man prints wedding card with Hindu Gods.

However, for his relatives and Muslim friends, he has printed another wedding card in Urdu. Delhi Locals Show Harmony After Communal Violence in North East District, Form Human Chain in Chand Bagh to Protect Sri Durga Fakiri Mandir.

"Many of my relatives cannot read Hindi and for them I have printed cards in Urdu as well," he added.