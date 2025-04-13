Videos and images showing Ferrari and Porsche sports cars at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Bumla Pass have taken social media by storm. Shared by journalist Sirish Chandran on X, the post was humorously captioned, "Eyeballing Chinese troops at Bumla who can’t believe what they’re seeing!" The video showcases the cars lined up at the border, with Chinese soldiers visibly curious about the unusual scene. Chandran, who was behind the wheel of a Porsche 911, shared images of himself at the Bumla Pass, highlighting the new policy of building roads up to the border to promote logistics and border tourism. The post has since gone viral, amassing 196K views and 639 retweets. Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu Led-Cabinet Approves Common Exam Scheme for Engineers.

Chinese Troops Amused by Porsche, Ferrari at Bumla Pass

Eyeballing Chinese troops at Bumla who can’t believe what they’re seeing! Sports cars driving right up to 🇮🇳 🇨🇳 border from 🇮🇳 side All credit to new policy of building (good!) roads right up to border to facilitate armed forces logistics & promote border tourism@ArunachalTsm pic.twitter.com/yPpg2o4XDS — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) April 12, 2025

Ferrari, Porsche Reach Indo-China Border in Arunachal Pradesh

For now though, what a moment! Driving a Porsche 911 to the Indo-China border and parking it right under the nose of the Chinese soldiers! pic.twitter.com/zYd8JHjn1W — Sirish Chandran (@SirishChandran) April 12, 2025

