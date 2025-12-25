Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Bengaluru, December 25: One person was killed and four others were injured after a helium gas cylinder used for filling balloons exploded near the Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysuru Palace on Thursday night, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm, at a time when the area was crowded due to Christmas celebrations and tourist movement.

According to initial reports, the explosion took place when a balloon seller was filling balloons using the helium cylinder. The blast triggered panic among visitors near the palace premises, with people running for safety. Personal belongings such as slippers and handkerchiefs were seen scattered on the road in videos from the spot, indicating the chaos that followed the explosion. Delhi Car Blast Probe: Dr Umar Mohammad, Driver of Hyundai i20 Car That Exploded Near Red Fort Metro Station, Received INR 20 Lakh From JeM Handlers, Reveal Sources.

Casualties and Injured Identified

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old man, though his identity has not yet been officially released. Among the injured is Lakshmi, a resident of Bengaluru, who is reported to be in critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital.

Another injured woman, Manjula, a resident of Kolkata, suffered a leg injury in the blast. A third injured person, Kottreshi, hailing from Ranebennuru in Karnataka, is also receiving medical care. One more injured individual is being treated, bringing the total number of injured to four. Srinagar Blast: 6 Killed, 27 Others Injured in Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir While Handling Explosives Seized in Faridabad (Watch Video).

Crowd, Chaos and Emergency Response

The area around Jayamarthanda Gate was particularly busy on Thursday evening due to Christmas festivities and tourist footfall at the palace. Eyewitnesses said the loud explosion caused momentary confusion, with many fearing it to be a larger security incident.

Police and emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the blast. The injured were shifted to hospital in ambulances, while the area was temporarily cordoned off to prevent further risk.

Probe Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety norms were violated while handling the helium cylinder. Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

