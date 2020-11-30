Nagpur, November 30: A traffic policeman in Nagpur was dragged on the bonnet of a car for several metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle. The incident, which was captured in a CCTV camera, took place on November 29. The traffic policeman held on to the bonnet of the car as the driver continued speed driving, knocking down a motorcyclist. The accused driver was later arrested. The CCTV video footage showed the traffic policeman being dragged on the bonnet of the car. The incident took place after he attempted to stop the driver who was reportedly driving rashly. Car Rams Into Scooty in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Watch Video.

Nagpur Traffic Policeman Dragged on Car’s Bonnet:

#WATCH | Nagpur: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Sakkardara area after he attempted to stop the vehicle, yesterday. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. #Maharashtra (Video Courtesy: Nagpur Police) pic.twitter.com/uZjB6JnYSB — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

