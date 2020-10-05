Mumbai, October 5: The NCP on Monday set up its lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender (LGBT) cell and claimed it is the first political party in the country to take such a step. Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil announced formation of the cell and also pitched for giving equal treatment to the LGBT community members.

He appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head. "The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," a party statement said quoting Jayant Patil.

NCP Launches LGBT Wing

The water resources minister said this during a programme held at the party office here.

NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present on the occasion.

Priya Patil said the cell will work to ensure the community members get their rights. Apart from Priya Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the statement said.