Chennai, August 16: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday announced a statewide hunger strike on August 20 against the Centre and state Governor for not giving their assent to the anti-NEET bill. State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin said the youth, student and doctors wing of the DMK will conduct the day-long hunger strike across all the district headquarters. TS TET 2023: Registration for Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test Examination Ends on August 16, Apply Online at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

In a joint statement, Udayanidhi Stalin and secretaries of the three wings said that the party would continue with the agitation until a nod is not given to the bill.

The announcement of the strike comes a day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his Independence Day address, said that education must be included in the state subject in concurrent list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2023 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).