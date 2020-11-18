Kolkata November 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, seeking the declaration of national holiday on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Also referred to as Netaji Jayanti, the event would next be observed on January 23, 2021. Mamata Banerjee Govt Blocked Benefits of More Than 80 Central Schemes in West Bengal, Says Amit Shah.

Mamata, in her letter, demanded the Prime Minister to declare a holiday in all schools, educational institutions and government offices on the date of Netaji's birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also pointed that next year would mark the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter.

See Mamata Banerjee's Letter to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi to declare 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday and "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain." pic.twitter.com/tao0iIK23a — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Apart from demanding a national holiday on Netaji Jayanti, Mamata in her letter also sought a roving inquiry by the Centre into the final days of Subhas Chandra Bose's life. Although official records claim that he was martyred in a plane crash on August 18, 1945, a section of historians have challenged the claim.

The government must "take decisive steps to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in public domain", the West Bengal CM appealed to PM Modi. The issue related to the lack of clarity on Bose's demise was also raised ahead of the previous assembly elections in West Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).