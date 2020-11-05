Bankura, November 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that benefits of more than 80 schemes of the Central government are blocked for the people by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

"Benefits of more than 80 schemes of the Central government for poor and tribals are blocked by the Mamata government. I would like to tell Mamata Banerjee that if she perceives that she can stop BJP by these moves then it is her misconception," Shah told reporters on the first day of his visit to West Bengal.

"The kind of exploitative policies Mamata government is employing against the BJP workers, it is clear that the end of the Mamata government has come. In the next election, BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority," he added. Amit Shah Congratulates PM Narendra Modi on Entering 20th Year of Public Service.

The Union Home Minister paid tribute to Birsa Munda's statue in Bankura. He further said that on the one hand, there is tremendous public anger towards Mamata Banerjee government and on the other hand there is immense faith in the Narendra Modi government.

"The aid that the Central government has committed to the poor people of West Bengal has not reached them. In the tribal areas also this is the case. The poor families are also not getting health services of Rs 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Even the farmers are not getting Rs 6,000 every year," he said.

"I appeal to the people of Bengal that to give employment to Bengal's youth and to ensure the security of the state elect a BJP government in the state. We will make West Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'," he added.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Shah has arrived in the state to take stock of the party's organisational matters. Shah was scheduled to visit the state earlier on the occasion of Durga Puja but the trip was cancelled.

During his two-day visit, the Union Home Minister will be meeting BJP's state leaders, review poll preparations, look into organisational matters and also discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This will be his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.