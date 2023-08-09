Mumbai, August 9: A recently identified COVID-19 variant, EG.5.1 or Eris, has contributed to a rise in Coronavirus cases within the UK and led to a slight uptick in cases in Maharashtra. This variant, which has been dubbed "Eris," has been linked to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK and is now showing a mild increase in cases in the Maharashtra region. The Omicron variant, initially discovered in May, initially had little impact during the subsequent months of June and July. COVID-19 Variant EG.5.1 in UK: New Coronavirus Variant ‘Eris’ Spreading Rapidly Across Country, Says Report.

The Times of India, citing data from the state health department, reported there had been an increase in COVID-19 cases from 70 at the end of July to 115 by August 6. The case count in the state Monday was 109. Citing Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, the report further said even though two months have passed since its detection and there has been no significant surge in COVID-19 in June and July, this subvariant has not seemed to make an impact. XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 are still dominating in Maharashtra. Deadliest COVID-19 Variant: Scientists Shocked by Indonesia's 'Most Mutated' Coronavirus Variant With 113 Mutation.

The emergence of the new Eris variant has led to more hospitalisations among the elderly population in the UK. While there is no immediate need for panic, it is crucial to monitor the situation closely. It is important to keep a vigilant eye on the progression of this variant. The symptoms of the new variant Eris are consistent with those seen in previous variants, including cough, cold, fever, throat pain, and chest tightness. However, in a person with compromised immune systems and certain susceptible individuals, it has the potential to result in severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) that can be fatal.

