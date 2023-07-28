Scientists have made a startling discovery of the "most mutated Covid variant ever" in a patient in Indonesia, with a staggering 113 mutations, surpassing even the Omicron variant's mutation count. The new variant has raised concerns among experts due to its high mutation rate, potentially impacting vaccine effectiveness and transmissibility. Further research and surveillance are underway to better understand the Covid variant's behaviour and its potential impact. Another COVID-19 Wave To Hit India Soon? India’s Population-Level Immunity Waning, May Trigger New Waves of Coronavirus Cases, Says WHO South-East Asia Chief Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

Highly Mutated COVID Variant Found in Indonesia

NEW 🚨 Scientists discover the 'most mutated Covid variant ever' lurking in a patient in Indonesia —featuring 113 mutations, more than double the number found in Omicron - Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)