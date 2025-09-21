Items Old GST Tax Rate New GST Tax Rate

Live horses 12% 5%

Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk 5% Nil

Condensed milk 12% 5%

Butter and other fats (i.e. ghee, butter oil, etc.) and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads 12% 5%

Cheese 12% 5%

Chena or paneer, pre-packaged and labelled 5% Nil

Brazil nuts, dried, whether or not Shelled or Peeled 12% 5%

Other nuts, dried, whether or not shelled or peeled, such as Almonds, Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.), Chestnuts (Castanea spp.), Pistachios, Macadamia nuts, Kola nuts (Cola spp.), Pine nuts 12% 5%

Dates (soft or hard), figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes (other than mangoes sliced, dried) and mangosteens, dried 12% 5%

Citrus fruit, such as Oranges, Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, Grapefruit, including pomelos, Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia), dried 12% 5%

Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8 (other than dried tamarind) 12% 5%

Malt, whether or not roasted 18% 5%

Starches; inulin 12% 5%

Vegetable saps and extracts; pectic substances, pectinates and pectates; agar-agar and other mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products 18% 5%

Bidi wrapper leaves (tendu) 18% 5%

Indian katha 18% 5%

Pig fats (including lard) and poultry fat, other than that of heading 0209 or 1503 12% 5%

Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats, other than those of heading 1503 12% 5%

Lard stearin, lard oil, oleo stearin, oleo-oil and tallow oil, not emulsified or mixed or otherwise prepared 12% 5%

Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified 12% 5%

Wool grease and fatty substances derived therefrom (including lanolin) 12% 5%

Other animal fats and oils and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified 12% 5%

Animal or microbial fats and animal or microbial oils and their fractions, partly or wholly hydrogenated, inter-esterified, re-esterified or elaidinised, whether or not refined, but not further prepared 12% 5%

Edible mixtures or preparations of animal fats or microbial fats or animal oils or microbial oils or of fractions of different animal fats or microbial fats or animal oils or microbial oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats or oils or their fractions of heading 1516 12% 5%

All goods i.e. Margarine, Linoxyn 18% 5%

Animal or microbial fats and animal or microbial oils and their fractions, boiled, oxidised, dehydrated, sulphurised, blown, polymerised by heat in vacuum or in inert gas or otherwise chemically modified, excluding those of heading 1516; inedible mixtures or preparations of animal, vegetable or microbial fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this chapter, not elsewhere specified of included 12% 5%

Glycerol, crude; glycerol waters and glycerol lyes 18% 5%

Vegetable waxes (other than triglycerides), Beeswax, other insect waxes and spermaceti, whether or not refined or coloured 18% 5%

Degras, residues resulting from the treatment of fatty substances or animal or vegetable waxes 18% 5%

Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal, blood or insects; food preparations based on these products 12% 5%

Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal, blood or insects 12% 5%

Extracts and juices of meat, fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates 12% 5%

Prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs 12% 5%

Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates prepared or preserved 12% 5%

All goods, including refined sugar containing added flavouring or colouring matter, sugar cubes 12% 5%

Other sugars, including chemically pure lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose, in solid form; sugar syrups not containing added flavouring or colouring matter; artificial honey, whether or not mixed with natural honey; caramel 18% 5%

Sugar boiled confectionery 12% 5%

Sugar confectionery 18% 5%

Cocoa butter, fat and oil 18% 5%

Cocoa powder, not containing added sugar or sweetening matter 18% 5%

Chocolates and other food preparations containing cocoa 18% 5%

Malt extract, food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of heading 0401 to 0404, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis not elsewhere specified or included 18% 5%

Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagne, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared 12% 5%

All goods i.e. Corn flakes, bulgar wheat, prepared foods obtained from cereal flakes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) 18% 5%

Pastry, cakes, biscuits and other bakers’ wares, whether or not containing cocoa; communion wafers, empty cachets of a kind suitable for pharmaceutical use, sealing wafers, rice paper and similar products (other than bread, pizza bread, khakhra, chapathi, roti) 18% 5%

Extruded or expanded products, savoury or salted 12% 5%

Pizza bread 5% Nil

Khakhra, chapathi or roti 5% Nil

Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 12% 5%

Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid 12% 5%

Mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid 12% 5%

Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, other than products of heading 2006 12% 5%

Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, other than products of heading 2006 12% 5%

Vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel and other parts of plants, preserved by sugar (drained, glacé or crystallised) 12% 5%

Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut purée and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter 12% 5%

Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included; such as Ground-nuts, Cashew nut, roasted, salted or roasted and salted, Other roasted nuts and seeds, squash of Mango, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple or other fruits 12% 5%

Fruit or nut juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter 12% 5%

Tender coconut water, pre-packaged and labelled 12% 5%

Extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee 18% 5%

All goods i.e Extracts, essences and concentrates of tea or mate, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of tea or mate 18% 5%

Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof 12% 5%

Yeasts (active and inactive); other single cell micro-organisms, dead (but not including vaccines of heading 3002); prepared baking powders 12% 5%

All goods, including Sauces and preparations therefor, mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard, Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings 12% 5%

Soups and broths and preparations therefor; homogenised composite food preparations 18% 5%

Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa 18% 5%

Paratha, parotta and other Indian breads by any name called 18% Nil

Texturised vegetable proteins (soya bari), Bari made of pulses including mungodi and batters 12% 5%

Namkeens, bhujia, mixture, chabena and similar edible preparations ready for consumption form (other than roasted gram), pre-packaged and labelled 12% 5%

Pan masala* 28% 40%

Diabetic foods 12% 5%

Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included 18% 5%

Drinking water packed in 20 litre bottles 12% 5%

Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured 18% 5%

All goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured 28% 40%

Other non-alcoholic beverages 18% 40%

Plant-based milk drinks, ready for direct consumption as beverages 18% 5%

Soya milk drinks 12% 5%

Fruit pulp or fruit juice based drinks (other than Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice) 12% 5%

Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice 28% 40%

Beverages containing milk 12% 5%

Caffeinated Beverages 28% 40%

Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse [other than tobacco leaves] 28% 40%

Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes 28% 40%

Bidis 28% 18%

Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenised” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences 28% 40%

Products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco and intended for inhalation without combustion 28% 40%

Products containing tobacco or nicotine substitutes and intended for inhalation without combustion 28% 40%

Marble and travertine blocks 12% 5%

Granite blocks 12% 5%

Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, super sulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements, whether or not coloured or in the form of clinkers 28% 18%

Coal; briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal 5% 18%

Lignite, whether or not agglomerated, excluding jet 5% 18%

Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated 5% 18%

Anaesthetics 12% 5%

Potassium Iodate 12% 5%

Steam 12% 5%

Iodine 12% 5%

Medical grade oxygen 12% 5%

Sulphuric acid 18% 5%

Nitric acid 18% 5%

Ammonia 18% 5%

Medicinal grade hydrogen peroxide 12% 5%

Micronutrients, which are covered under serial number 1(g) of Schedule 1, Part (A) of the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985 and are manufactured by the manufacturers which are registered under the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985 12% 5%

Gibberellic acid 12% 5%

Natural menthol 12% 5%

Following goods from natural menthol namely: Menthol and menthol crystals Peppermint (Mentha oil) Fractionated/ de-terpinated mentha oil (DTMO) De-mentholised oil(DMO) Spearmint oil Mentha piperita oil 12% 5%

Other than natural menthol 12% 18%

Following goods made from other than natural menthol, namely: Menthol and menthol crystals Peppermint (Mentha oil) Fractionated/ de-terpinated mentha oil (DTMO) De-mentholised oil(DMO) Spearmint oil Mentha piperita oil 12% 18%

The following drugs and medicines 1 Agalsidase Beta 2 Imiglucerase 3 Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa 5% Nil

The following drugs and medicines 1 Onasemnogene abeparvovec 2 Asciminib 3 Mepolizumab 4 Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan 5 Daratumumab 6 Daratumumab subcutaneous 7 Teclistamab 8 Amivantamab 9 Alectinib 10 Risdiplam 11 Obinutuzumab 12 Polatuzumab vedotin 13 Entrectinib 14 Atezolizumab 15 Spesolimab 16 Velaglucerase Alpha 17 Agalsidase Alfa 18 Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol 19 Idursulphatase 20 Alglucosidase Alfa 21 Laronidase 22 Olipudase Alfa 23 Tepotinib 24 Avelumab 25 Emicizumab 26 Belumosudil 27 Miglustat 28 Velmanase Alfa 29 Alirocumab 30 Evolocumab 31 Cystamine Bitartrate 32 CI-Inhibitor injection 33 Inclisiran 12% Nil

All Drugs and medicines including: Fluticasone Furoate + Umeclidinium + Vilanterol FF/UMEC/VI Brentuximab Vedotin Ocrelizumab (iv) Pertuzumab Pertuzumab + trastuzumab (vi) Faricimab 12% 5%

Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included 12% 5%

Animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera and other blood fractions and modified immunological products, whether or not obtained by means of biotechnological processes; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products 12% 5%

Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of two or more constituents which have been mixed together for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, homoeopathic or Bio-chemic systems medicaments 12% 5%

Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, put up in measured doses (including those in the form of transdermal administration systems) or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, homoeopathic siddha or Bio-chemic systems medicaments, put up for retail sale 12% 5%

Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes 12% 5%

Pharmaceutical goods specified in Note 4 to this Chapter [i.e. Sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable; Waste pharmaceuticals] [other than contraceptives] 12% 5%

Talcum powder, Face powder 18% 5%

Hair oil, shampoo 18% 5%

Dental floss, toothpaste 18% 5%

Tooth powder 12% 5%

Shaving cream, shaving lotion, aftershave lotion 18% 5%

Odoriferous preparations which operate by burning (other than agarbattis, lobhan, dhoop batti, dhoop, sambhrani) 12% 18%

Toilet Soap (other than industrial soap) in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes 18% 5%

Candles, tapers and the like 12% 5%

Handcrafted candles 12% 5%

Gelatin (including gelatin in rectangular (including square) sheets, whether or not surface-worked or coloured) and gelatin derivatives; isinglass; other glues of animal origin, excluding casein glues of heading 3501 18% 5%

Dextrins and other modified starches (for example, pregelatinised or esterified starches); glues based on starches, or on dextrins or other modified starches 18% 5%

All goods-safety matches 12% 5%

Photographic plates and film for x-ray for medical use 12% 5%

Photographic plates and films, exposed and developed, other than cinematographic film 12% 5%

Photographic plates and films, exposed and developed, whether or not incorporating sound track or consisting only of sound track, other than feature films 12% 5%

The following Bio-pesticides, namely - 1 Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis 2 Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki 3 Bacillus thuringiensis var. galleriae 4 Bacillus sphaericus 5 Trichoderma viride 6 Trichoderma harzianum 7 Pseudomonas fluoresens 8 Beauveriabassiana 9 NPV of Helicoverpaarmigera 10 NPV of Spodopteralitura 11 Neem based pesticides 12 Cymbopogan 12% 5%

Silicon wafers 12% 5%

All diagnostic kits and reagents 12% 5%

Biodiesel (other than biodiesel supplied to Oil Marketing Companies for blending with High Speed Diesel) 12% 18%

Feeding bottles; Plastic beads 12% 5%

Latex Rubber Thread 12% 5%

Rear tractor tyres and rear tractor tyre tubes 18% 5%

New pneumatic tyres, of rubber [other than of a kind used on/in bicycles, cycle-rickshaws and three wheeled powered cycle rickshaws; rear tractor tyres; and of a kind used on aircraft] 28% 18%

Tyre for tractors 18% 5%

Tube for tractor tyres 18% 5%

Nipples of feeding bottles 12% 5%

Surgical rubber gloves or medical examination rubber gloves 12% 5%

Erasers 5% Nil

Rubber bands 12% 5%

Leather further prepared after tanning or crusting, including parchment-dressed leather, of bovine (including buffalo) or equine animals, without hair on, whether or not split, other than leather of heading 4114 12% 5%

Leather further prepared after tanning or crusting, including parchment-dressed leather, of sheep or lamb, without wool on, whether or not split, other than leather of heading 4114 12% 5%

Leather further prepared after tanning or crusting, including parchment-dressed leather, of other animals, without wool or hair on, whether or not split, other than leather of heading 4114 12% 5%

Chamois (including combination chamois) leather; patent leather and patent laminated leather; metallised leather 12% 5%

Composition leather with a basis of leather or leather fibre, in slabs, sheets or strip, whether or not in rolls; parings and other waste of leather or of composition leather, not suitable for the manufacture of leather articles; leather dust, powder and flour 12% 5%

Handicraft- Handbags including pouches and purses; jewellery box 12% 5%

Hand bags and shopping bags, of cotton 12% 5%

Hand bags and shopping bags, of jute 12% 5%

Gloves specially designed for use in sports 12% 5%

Idols of wood, stone [including marble] and metals [other than those made of precious metals] 12% 5%

The following goods, namely: — Cement Bonded Particle Board; Jute Particle Board; Rice Husk Board; Glass-fibre Reinforced Gypsum Board (GRG) Sisal-fibre Boards; Bagasse Board; and Cotton Stalk Particle Board Particle/fibre board manufactured from agricultural crop residues 12% 5%

Hoopwood; split poles; piles, pickets and stakes of wood, pointed but not sawn lengthwise; wooden sticks, roughly trimmed but not turned, bent or otherwise worked, suitable for the manufacture of walking-sticks, umbrellas, tool handles or the like 12% 5%

Wood wool; wood flour 12% 5%

Railway or tramway sleepers (cross-ties) of wood 12% 5%

Sheets for veneering (including those obtained by slicing laminated wood), for plywood or for similar laminated wood and other wood, sawn lengthwise, sliced or peeled, whether or not planed, sanded, spliced or end-jointed, of a thickness not exceeding 6 mm [for match splints] 12% 5%

Bamboo flooring 12% 5%

Handicraft- Wooden frames for painting, photographs, mirrors etc 12% 5%

Packing cases, boxes, crates, drums and similar packings, of wood; cable-drums of wood; pallets, box pallets and other load boards, of wood; pallet collars of wood 12% 5%

Handicraft- Carved wood products, art ware/ decorative articles of wood (including inlay work, casks, barrel, vats) 12% 5%

Casks, barrels, vats, tubs and other coopers’ products and parts thereof, of wood, including staves 12% 5%

Tools, tool bodies, tool handles, broom or brush bodies and handles, of wood; boot or shoe lasts and trees, of wood 12% 5%

Bamboo wood building joinery 12% 5%

Tableware and Kitchenware of wood 12% 5%

Wood marquetry and inlaid wood; caskets and cases for jewellery or cutlery, and similar articles, of wood; statuettes and other ornaments, of wood; wooden articles of furniture not falling in Chapter 94 12% 5%

Handicraft- Statuettes & other ornaments of wood, wood marquetry & inlaid, jewellery box, wood lathe and lacquer work [including lathe and lacquer work, ambadi sisal craft] 12% 5%

Other articles of wood; such as clothes hangers, Spools, cops, bobbins, sewing thread reels and the like of turned wood for various textile machinery, Match splints, Pencil slats, Parts of wood, namely oars, paddles and rudders for ships, boats and other similar floating structures, Parts of domestic decorative articles used as tableware and kitchenware [other than Wood paving blocks, articles of densified wood not elsewhere included or specified, Parts of domestic decorative articles used as tableware and kitchenware] 12% 5%

Natural cork, debacked or roughly squared, or in rectangular (including square) blocks, plates, sheets or strip (including sharp-edged blanks for corks or stoppers) 12% 5%

Articles of natural cork such as Corks and Stoppers, Shuttlecock cork bottom 12% 5%

Handicraft- Art ware of cork [including articles of sholapith] 12% 5%

Agglomerated cork (with or without a binding substance) and articles of agglomerated cork 12% 5%

Mechanical wood pulp 12% 5%

Chemical wood pulp, dissolving grades 12% 18%

Chemical wood pulp, soda or sulphate, other than dissolving grades 12% 5%

Chemical wood pulp, sulphite, other than dissolving grades 12% 5%

Wood pulp obtained by a combination of mechanical and chemical pulping processes 12% 5%

Pulps of fibres derived from recovered (waste and scrap) paper or paperboard or of other fibrous cellulosic material 12% 5%

Uncoated paper and paperboard used for exercise book, graph book, laboratory notebook and notebooks 12% Nil

Uncoated paper and paperboard, of a kind used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes, and non-perforated punch-cards and punch tape paper, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets, of any size, other than paper of heading 4801 or 4803; [other than Uncoated paper and paperboard for exercise book, graph book, laboratory notebook and notebooks] 12% 18%

Hand-made paper and paperboard 12% 5%

Uncoated kraft paper and paperboard, in rolls or sheets, other than that of heading 4802 or 4803 12% 18%

Other uncoated paper and paperboard, in rolls or sheets, not further worked or processed than as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter 12% 18%

Greaseproof papers 12% 18%

Glassine papers 12% 18%

Composite paper and paperboard (made by sticking flat layers of paper or paperboard together with an adhesive), not surface-coated or impregnated, whether or not internally reinforced, in rolls or sheets 12% 18%

Paper and paperboard, corrugated (with or without glued flat surface sheets), creped, crinkled, embossed or perforated, in rolls or sheets, other than paper of the kind described in heading 4803 12% 18%

Paper and paperboard, coated on one or both sides with kaolin (China clay) or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, and with no other coating, whether or not surface-coloured, surface-decorated or printed, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets of any size 12% 18%

Boxes, pouches, wallets and writing compendiums, of paper or paperboard, containing an assortment of paper stationery 12% 5%

Cartons, boxes and cases of,- Corrugated paper or paper boards; or Non-corrugated paper or paper board 12% 5%

Exercise book, graph book, & laboratory note book and notebooks 12% Nil

Paper pulp moulded trays 12% 5%

Paper splints for matches, whether or not waxed, Asphaltic roofing sheets 12% 5%

Paper Sacks/Bags and bio degradable bags 18% 5%

Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases, wall maps, topographical plans and globes, printed 12% Nil

Sewing thread of manmade filaments, whether or not put up for retail sale 12% 5%

Synthetic or artificial filament yarns 12% 5%

All goods 18% 5%

All goods 18% 5%

Synthetic or artificial filament tow 18% 5%

Synthetic or artificial staple fibres 18% 5%

Waste of manmade fibres 18% 5%

Sewing thread of manmade staple fibres 12% 5%

Yarn of manmade staple fibres 12% 5%

Wadding of textile materials and articles thereof; such as absorbent cotton wool (except cigarette filter rods) 12% 5%

Felt, whether or not impregnate, coated, covered or laminated 12% 5%

Nonwovens, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated 12% 5%

Rubber thread and cord, textile covered; textile yarn, and strip and the like of heading 5404 or 5405, impregnated, coated, covered or sheathed with rubber or plastics 12% 5%

Metallised yarn, whether or not gimped, being textile yarn or strip or the like of heading 5404 or 5405, combined with metal in the form of thread, strip or powder or covered with metal 12% 5%

Gimped yarn, and strip and the like of heading 5404 or 5405, gimped (other than those of heading 5605 and gimped horsehair yarn); chenille yarn (including flock chenille yarn); loop wale-yarn 12% 5%

Twine, cordage, ropes and cables, whether or not plaited or braided and whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or sheathed with rubber or plastics 12% 5%

Articles of yarn, strip or the like of heading 5404 or 5405, twine, cordage, rope or cables, not elsewhere specified or included [other than products of coir] 12% 5%

Carpets and other textile floor coverings, knotted, whether or not made up 12% 5%

Carpets and other textile floor coverings, woven, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up, including “Kelem”, “Schumacks”, “Karamanie” and similar hand-woven rugs 12% 5%

Carpets and other textile floor coverings (including Turf), tufted, whether or not made up 12% 5%

Carpets and other textile floor coverings, of felt, not tufted or flocked, whether or not made up 12% 5%

Other carpets and other textile floor coverings, whether or not made up; such as Mats and mattings including Bath Mats, where cotton predominates by weight, of Handloom, Cotton Rugs of handloom 12% 5%

Terry towelling and similar woven terry fabrics, other than narrow fabrics of heading 5806; tufted textile fabrics, other than products of heading 5703 12% 5%

Gauze, other than narrow fabrics of heading 5806 12% 5%

Tulles and other net fabrics, not including woven, knitted or crocheted fabrics; lace in the piece, in strips or in motifs, other than fabrics of headings 6002 to 6006 12% 5%

Hand-woven tapestries of the type Gobelins, Flanders, Aubusson, Beauvais and the like, and needle-worked tapestries (for example, petit point, cross stitch), whether or not made up 12% 5%

Labels, badges and similar articles of textile materials, in the piece, in strips or cut to shape or size, not embroidered 12% 5%

Braids in the piece; ornamental trimmings in the piece, without embroidery, other than knitted or crocheted; tassels, pompons and similar articles 12% 5%

Woven fabrics of metal thread and woven fabrics of metallised yarn of heading 5605, of a kind used in apparel, as furnishing fabrics or for similar purposes, not elsewhere specified or included; such as Zari borders 12% 5%

Embroidery in the piece, in strips or in motifs, Embroidered badges, motifs and the like 12% 5%

Quilted textile products in the piece, composed of one or more layers of textile materials assembled with padding by stitching or otherwise, other than embroidery of heading 5810 12% 5%

Textile fabrics coated with gum or amylaceous substances, of a kind used for the outer covers of books or the like; tracing cloth; prepared painting canvas; buckram and similar stiffened textile fabrics of a kind used for hat foundations 12% 5%

Tyre cord fabric of high tenacity yarn of nylon or other polyamides, polyesters or viscose rayon 12% 5%

Textile fabrics impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics, other than those of heading 5902 12% 5%

Linoleum, whether or not cut to shape; floor coverings consisting of a coating or covering applied on a textile backing, whether or not cut to shape 12% 5%

Textile wall coverings 12% 5%

Rubberised textile fabrics, other than those of heading 5902 12% 5%

Textile fabrics otherwise impregnated, coated or covered; painted canvas being theatrical scenery, studio back-cloths or the like 12% 5%

Textile wicks, woven, plaited or knitted , for lamps, stoves, lighters, candles or the like; incandescent gas mantles and tubular knitted gas mantle fabric therefor, whether or not impregnated 12% 5%

Textile hose piping and similar textile tubing, with or without lining, armour or accessories of other materials 12% 5%

Transmission or conveyor belts or belting, of textile material, whether or not impregnated, coated, covered or laminated with plastics, or reinforced with metal or other material 12% 5%

Textile products and articles, for technical uses, specified in Note 7 to this Chapter; such as Textile fabrics, felt and felt-lined woven fabrics, coated, covered or laminated with rubber, leather or other material, of a kind used for card clothing, and similar fabrics of a kind used for other technical purposes, including narrow fabrics made of velvet impregnated with rubber, for covering weaving spindles (weaving beams); Bolting cloth, whether or Not made up; Felt for cotton textile industries, woven; Woven textiles felt, whether or not impregnated or coated, of a kind commonly used in other machines, Cotton fabrics and articles used in machinery and plant, Jute fabrics and articles used in machinery or plant, Textile fabrics of metalised yarn of a kind commonly used in paper making or other machinery, Straining cloth of a kind used in oil presses or the like, including that of human hair, Paper maker's felt, woven, Gaskets, washers, polishing discs and other machinery parts of textile articles 12% 5%

Handmade/hand embroidered shawls 12% 5%

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted, of sale value exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece 12% 18%

Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, not knitted or crocheted, of sale value exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece 12% 18%

Other made up textile articles, sets of sale value exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece [other than Worn clothing and other worn articles; rags] 12% 18%

Footwear of sale value not exceeding Rs.2500 per pair 12% 5%

Textile caps 12% 5%

Hats (knitted/crocheted) or made up from lace or other textile fabrics 12% 5%

Umbrellas and sun umbrellas (including walking-stick umbrellas, garden umbrellas and similar umbrellas) 12% 5%

Whips, riding-crops and the like 12% 5%

Parts, trimmings and accessories of articles of heading 6601 or 6602 12% 5%

Skins and other parts of birds with their feathers or down, feathers, parts of feathers, down and articles thereof (other than goods of heading 0505 and worked quills and scapes) 12% 5%

Sand lime bricks or Stone inlay work 12% 5%

Handicraft Statues, statuettes, pedestals; high or low reliefs, crosses, figures of animals, bowls, vases, cups, cachou boxes, writing sets, ashtrays, paper weights, artificial fruit and foliage, etc.; other ornamental goods essentially of stone 12% 5%

Handicraft -Carved stone products (e.g., statues, statuettes, figures of animals, writing sets, ashtray, candle stand) 12% 5%

Handicraft -Stone art ware, stone inlay work 12% 5%

Pots, jars and similar articles of a kind used for the conveyance and packing of goods of ceramic 12% 5%

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china 12% 5%

Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, other than of porcelain or china 12% 5%

Handicraft-Tableware and kitchenware of clay and terracotta, other clay articles 12% 5%

Handicraft-Statues and other ornamental articles 12% 5%

Handicraft-Statuettes & other ornamental ceramic articles (incl blue potteries) 12% 5%

Handicraft-Ornamental framed mirrors 12% 5%

Glasses for corrective spectacles and flint buttons 12% 5%

Handicraft-Glass statues [other than those of crystal] 12% 5%

Handicraft-Glass art ware [ incl. pots, jars, votive, cask, cake cover, tulip bottle, vase ] 12% 5%

Globes for lamps and lanterns, Founts for kerosene wick lamps, Glass chimneys for lamps and lanterns 12% 5%

Mathematical boxes, geometry boxes and colour boxes 12% 5%

Milk cans made of Iron, Steel, or Aluminium 12% 5%

Animal shoe nails 12% 5%

Sewing needles 12% 5%

Solar cookers 12% 5%

Kerosene burners, kerosene stoves and wood burning stoves of iron or steel 12% 5%

Table, kitchen or other household articles of iron & steel; Utensils 12% 5%

Handicraft -Art ware of iron 12% 5%

Table, kitchen or other household articles of copper; Utensils 12% 5%

Brass Kerosene Pressure Stove 12% 5%

Handicraft -Art ware of brass, copper/ copper alloys, electro plated with nickel/silver 12% 5%

Table, kitchen or other household articles of aluminium; Utensils 12% 5%

Handicraft -Aluminium art ware 12% 5%

Pencil sharpeners 12% Nil

Handicraft-Bells, gongs and like, non-electric, of base metal; statuettes, and other ornaments, of base metal; photograph, picture or similar frames, of base metal; mirrors of base metal; (including Bidriware, Panchloga artware, idol, Swamimalai bronze icons, dhokra jaali) 12% 5%

Following renewable energy devices and parts for their manufacture:- (a) Bio-gas plant; (b) Solar power-based devices; (c) Solar power generator; (d) Wind mills, Wind Operated Electricity Generator (WOEG); (e) Waste to energy plants / devices; (f) Solar lantern / solar lamp; (g) Ocean waves/tidal waves energy devices/plants; (h) Photo voltaic cells, whether or not assembled in modules or made up into panels. 12% 5%

Fuel elements (cartridges), non-irradiated, for nuclear reactors 12% 5%

Spark-ignition reciprocating or rotary internal combustion piston engine [other than aircraft engines] 28% 18%

Compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines (diesel or semi-diesel engines) 28% 18%

Fixed Speed Diesel Engines of power not exceeding 15HP 12% 5%

Agricultural Diesel Engine of cylinder capacity exceeding 250 cc for Tractor 18% 5%

Parts suitable for use solely or principally with the engines of heading 8407 or 8408 28% 18%

Pumps for dispensing fuel or lubricants of the type used in filling stations or garages [8413 11], Fuel, lubricating or cooling medium pumps for internal combustion piston engines [8413 30] 28% 18%

Hydraulic Pumps for Tractors 18% 5%

Other hand pumps 12% 5%

Air-conditioning machines, comprising a motor-driven fan and elements for changing the temperature and humidity, including those machines in which the humidity cannot be separately regulated 28% 18%

Solar water heater and system 12% 5%

Hand operated rubber roller 12% 5%

Dish washing machines, household [8422 11 00] and other [8422 19 00] 28% 18%

Nozzles for drip irrigation equipment or nozzles for sprinklers 12% 5%

Sprinklers; drip irrigation system including laterals; mechanical sprayers 12% 5%

Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation; lawn or sports-ground rollers; Parts [8432 90] 12% 5%

Harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers; grass or hay mowers; parts thereof 12% 5%

Other agricultural, horticultural, forestry, poultry-keeping or bee-keeping machinery, including germination plant fitted with mechanical or thermal equipment; poultry incubators and brooders; parts thereof 12% 5%

Sewing machines, other than book-sewing machine of heading 8440; furniture, bases and covers specially designed for sewing machines; sewing machines needles and parts of sewing machines 12% 5%

Composting Machines 12% 5%

Electric accumulators, including separators therefor, whether or not rectangular (including square) other than Lithium-ion battery and other Lithium-ion accumulators including Lithium-ion power banks 28% 18%

Electrical ignition or starting equipment of a kind used for spark-ignition or compression-ignition internal combustion engines (for example, ignition magnetos, magneto-dynamos, ignition coils, sparking plugs and glow plugs, starter motors); generators (for example, dynamos, alternators) and cut-outs of a kind used in conjunction with such engines 28% 18%

Two-way radio (Walkie talkie) used by defence, police and paramilitary forces etc 12% 5%

Television sets (including LCD and LED television); Monitors and projectors, not incorporating television reception apparatus; reception apparatus for television, whether or not incorporating radio-broadcast receiver or sound or video recording or reproducing apparatus, set top box for television and Television set (including LCD and LED television). 28% 18%

Fuel Cell Motor Vehicles including hydrogen vehicles based on fuel cell technology 12% 5%

Tractors (except road tractors for semi-trailers of engine capacity more than 1800 cc) 12% 5%

Road tractors for semi-trailers of engine capacity more than 1800 cc 28% 18%

Motor vehicles for the transport of ten or more persons, including the driver [other than buses for use in public transport, which exclusively run on Bio-fuels which is already at 18%] 28% 18%

Motor cars and other motor vehicles principally designed for the transport of persons (other than those of heading 8702), including station wagons and racing cars, other than those mentioned at Sr. Nos. 313, 314, 315, 316,317 and 319 of above table [wherein 28% to 18% is mentioned ] 28% 40%

Petrol, Liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) driven motor vehicles of engine capacity not exceeding 1200cc and of length not exceeding 4000 mm. 28% 18%

Diesel driven motor vehicles of engine capacity not exceeding 1500 cc and of length not exceeding 4000 mm. 28% 18%

Motor vehicles cleared as ambulances duly fitted with all the fitments, furniture and accessories necessary for an ambulance from the factory manufacturing such motor vehicles 28% 18%

Three wheeled vehicles 28% 18%

Motor vehicles with both spark-ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity not exceeding 1200cc and of length not exceeding 4000 mm 28% 18%

Motor vehicles with both spark-ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity exceeding 1200cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm 28% 40%

Motor vehicles with both compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine [diesel-or semi diesel] and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity not exceeding 1500 cc and of length not exceeding 4000 mm 28% 18%

Motor vehicles with both compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine [diesel-or semi diesel] and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity exceeding 1500cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm 28% 40%

Motor vehicles for the transport of goods [other than Refrigerated motor vehicles which is already at 18%] 28% 18%

Chassis fitted with engines, for the motor vehicles of headings 8701 to 8705 28% 18%

Bodies (including cabs), for the motor vehicles of headings 8701 to 8705 28% 18%

Parts and accessories of the motor vehicles of headings 8701 to 8705 [other than specified parts of tractors] 28% 18%

Following parts of tractors namely: Rear Tractor wheel rim, tractor centre housing, tractor housing transmission, tractor support front axle 18% 5%

Bumpers and parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Brakes assembly and its parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Gear boxes and parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Transaxles and its parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Road wheels and parts and accessories thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Radiator assembly for tractors and parts thereof Cooling system for tractor engine and parts thereof 18% 5%

Silencer assembly for tractors and parts thereof 18% 5%

Clutch assembly and its parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Steering wheels and its parts thereof for tractor 18% 5%

Hydraulic and its parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Fender, Hood, wrapper, Grill, Side Panel, Extension Plates, Fuel Tank and parts thereof for tractors 18% 5%

Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, motorised, whether or not fitted with weapons, and parts of such vehicles 12% 5%

Motorcycles of engine capacity (including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars, of an engine capacity not exceeding 350cc; side cars 28% 18%

Motor cycles of engine capacity exceeding 350 cc 28% 40%

Bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorized 12% 5%

Parts and accessories of bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorised, of 8712 12% 5%

Parts and accessories of vehicles of heading 8711 28% 18%

Self-loading or self-unloading trailers for agricultural purposes 12% 5%

Hand propelled vehicles (e.g. hand carts, rickshaws and the like); animal drawn vehicles 12% 5%

Aircraft for personal use. 28% 40%

Unmanned aircrafts 28%/ 18% 5%

Rowing boats and canoes 28% 18%

Yacht and other vessels for pleasure or sports 28% 40%

Blood glucose monitoring system (Glucometer) and test strips 12% 5%

Patent Ductus Arteriousus / Atrial Septal Defect occlusion device 12% 5%

Contact lenses; Spectacle lenses 12% 5%

Frames and mountings for spectacles, goggles or the like, and parts thereof 12% 5%

Spectacles, corrective [including goggles for correcting vision] 12% 5%

Instruments and appliances used in medical, surgical, dental or veterinary sciences, including scintigraphic apparatus, other electro-medical apparatus and sight-testing instruments 12% 5%

Mechano-therapy appliances; massage apparatus; psychological aptitude-testing apparatus; ozone therapy, oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, artificial respiration or other therapeutic respiration apparatus 12% 5%

Other breathing appliances and gas masks, excluding protective masks having neither mechanical parts nor replaceable filters 12% 5%

Apparatus based on the use of X-rays or of alpha, beta or gamma radiations, for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary uses, including radiography or radiotherapy apparatus, X-ray tubes and other X-ray generators, high tension generators, control panels and desks, screens, examinations or treatment tables, chairs and the light 12% 5%

Thermometers for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage 18% 5%

Instruments and apparatus for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary uses for physical or chemical analysis. 18% 5%

Revolvers and pistols, other than those of heading 9303 or 9304 28% 40%

Seats of a kind used for motor vehicles 28% 18%

Handicraft- Furniture of bamboo, rattan and cane 12% 5%

Furniture wholly made of bamboo, cane or rattan 12% 5%

Coir products [except coir mattresses] 12% 5%

Products wholly made of quilted textile material not exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece 12% 5%

Products wholly made of quilted textile material exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece 12% 18%

Cotton quilts of sale value exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece 12% 18%

Hurricane lanterns, Kerosene lamp / pressure lantern, petromax, glass chimney, and parts thereof 12% 5%

Handicraft-Handcrafted lamps (including panchloga lamp) 12% 5%

Toys like tricycles, scooters, pedal cars etc. (including parts and accessories thereof) [other than electronic toys] 12% 5%

Handicraft- Dolls or other toys made of wood or metal or textile material [incl wooden toys of sawantwadi, Channapatna toys, Thanjavur doll) 12% 5%

Handicraft-Ganjifa card 12% 5%

Playing cards, chess board, carom board and other board games, like ludo, etc. [other than Video game consoles and Machines] 12% 5%

Sports goods other than articles and equipment for general physical exercise 12% 5%

Fishing rods, and other line fishing tackle; fish landing nets, butterfly nets and similar nets; decoy “birds” (other than those of heading 9208 or 9705) and similar hunting or shooting requisites 12% 5%

Handicraft -Worked ivory, bone, tortoise shell, horn, antlers, mother of pearl, and other animal carving material and articles of these materials, articles of coral (including articles obtained by moulding) 12% 5%

Handicraft -Worked vegetable or mineral carving, articles thereof, articles of wax, of stearin, of natural gums or natural resins, or of modelling pastes etc. (including articles of lac, shellac) 12% 5%

Tooth brushes including dental-plate brushes 18% 5%

Slide fasteners and parts thereof 12% 5%

Pencils (including propelling or sliding pencils), crayons, pastels, drawing charcoals, writing or drawing chalk and tailors’ chalk; chalk sticks 12% Nil

Smoking pipes (including pipe bowls) and cigar or cigarette holders, and parts thereof 28% 40%

Combs, hair-slides and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair-curlers and the like, other than those of heading 8516, and parts thereof 12% 5%

All goods- napkins and napkin liners for babies, clinical diapers 12% 5%

Handicraft-Paintings, drawings and pastels, executed entirely by hand, other than drawings of heading 4906 and other than hand-painted or hand-decorated manufactured articles; collages, mosaics and similar decorative plaques incl Mysore painting, Rajasthan painting, Tanjore painting, Palm leaf painting, basoli etc.) 12% 5%

Original engravings, prints and lithographs 12% 5%

Handicraft -Original sculptures and statuary, in any material 12% 5%

Collections and collectors' pieces of zoological, botanical, mineralogical, anatomical, historical, archaeological, paleontological, ethnographic or numismatic interest [including numismatic coins] 12% 5%

Antiques of an age exceeding one hundred years 12% 5%

All dutiable articles intended for personal use 28% 18%

All Drugs and medicines intended for personal use 12% 5%