Newborn And Mother, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus in Mumbai, Test Negative in Re-Confirmation Test

Representational Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 3: A five-day infant on Friday tested negative for coronavirus in "re-confirmation" test. The mother of the infant also tested negative for COVID-19. According to reports, both the mother and the child are currently admitted in Kasturba hospital in Mumbai. Civil doctors of the hospital conducted the test. On Tuesday, they were tested positive for the deadly virus. Catch all the latest on coronavirus here.

The infant was born late at night on March 26 at a Chembur private hospital where a patient undergoing treatment was later found COVID-19 positive. “The doctors have informed me that my wife and son would be subjected to similar tests twice now and if they still test negative then they can be discharged,” reported The Free Press Journal quoting the father of the newborn as saying.

He also demanded action against the hospital where his child was born. Earlier, the father of the child also alleged that when his child and wife were tested positive, the doctors at Chembur Hospital refused to attend them and asked them to leave immediately.

In Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 335 on Friday. Sixteen people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, in the country, 2,301 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll also reached 56. Gloablly, coronavirus claimed lives of over 50,000 people.