Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 3-Day-Old Infant Becomes Youngest COVID-19 Patient, Mother Also Tests Positive at Sai Hospital in Mumbai

Representational Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 2: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, in one of the latest, a three-day-old boy tested positive for COVID-19. He has become the state's youngest COVID-19 patient. According to an Indian Express report, the infant is suspected to have caught the virus from the bed occupied by an infected patient who occupied the bed before it was given to his mother at Sai Hospital in Mumbai. The child's mother has also tested positive for coronavirus. Catch all the latest on coronavirus here.

The newborn was delivered on March 26 and on Tuesday this week, the mother-son duo was shifted to Kurla Bhabha hospital and later to Kasturba Hospital. The family complained that no paediatrician had visited the baby and the mother at Kasturba Hospital, ever since they were admitted. On March 31, BMC asked Sai Hospital to shut down. The authorities informed that the hospital has been shut to undertake sanitisation work. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Touch 1834 After Highest Increase of 437 in a Day.

An eight-month-old child was tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar last week. His grandparents had a travel history to Saudi Arabia. The coronavirus cases surged in India on Wednesday to 1,834 - the highest increase of 437 over the last 24 hours, according to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has jumped to 52 on Thursday morning, after Giani Nirmal Singh, former Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple, Amritsar died at 4:30 AM today. He was tested positive for coronavirus. In the latest case, a 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh.