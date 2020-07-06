New Delhi, July 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh in a terror case. The chargesheet was also filed against Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed and four other people in the same case. The NIA completed its investigation against the J&K Police cops and others in connection with the case.

On January 11 this year, Singh was arrested in Mir Bazaar area of Srinagar-Jammu highway with his fellow passengers, Irfan Mir and Naveed Mushtaq, two most wanted terrorists. The J&K Police cop was giving a safe passage to terrorists in return of money. The NIA had taken over the case the terror case on January 18, a week after Singh’s arrest. Davinder Singh, Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP, And Co-Accused Irfan Shafi Mir Get Bail in Terror Case.

Later on January 23, Naveed's brother, Syed Irfan Ahmed, was also arrested after he was brought from Punjab. The accused were booked under Sections 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 of the Unlawful Activities protection Act, Sections 7/25 of Arms Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act.

On June 19, Singh was granted bail to Singh. Singh's lawyer MS Khan confirmed that bail to him in the terror case by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana after the Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time period. Singh and other five accused were in judicial custody in Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir till June 16.

