Delhi, June 19: A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. The bail was granted as Delhi police failed to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period, his lawyer said. Davinder Singh Suspended, Had Sheltered Three Militants at His Residence: Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Singh had moved to Delhi Court on Wednesday seeking bail. Singh and another accused Irfan Shafi Mir moved applications for seeking statutory bail, claiming that charge-sheet was not filed within the stipulated period. The court granted the bail to Singh and Mir on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

ANI Tweet:

A Delhi court grants bail to suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, in connection with a terror case after Delhi Police fails to file charge-sheet within the stipulated period, says lawyer — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Singh, Mir and other two accused were arrested in connection with the case related to the planning of terrorist attacks in Delhi. Singh was suspended from Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. Cops said that Singh used to chat with other co-accused and terrorist of Hizbul through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police had filed First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code section Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The FIR said that the youths from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained to carry out terrorist activities.

