Nirbhaya Case Shows Loopholes in Judicial System, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Nirbhaya case has showed the loopholes we have in our judicial system, urging all to work together and strengthen the system to ensure speedy justice to the victims.

Commenting on the hanging of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convicts, Kejriwal said, "The tragic incident of rape and murder of Nirbhaya happened seven years back. Since then the whole country had been waiting for justice. The convicts were hanged today, it took seven years to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today is a day when we should all stand together and resolve that no such incident should ever happen in India." Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged, Families Told Not to Hold Public Cremation or Burial.

He said the country has time and again observed in the last few months, how some people manipulated the legal system and delayed the whole process, despite repeated death sentences being issued.

"We have to work together to address the various loopholes in our judicial system that favours the culprits. We must resolve that we will not let another Nirbahya incident ever happen in India. For this, we will need to work at several levels," he said. He said, as a country, we need to strengthen the police system in India.

"We have seen how women get treated when they go to the police station to file a complaint against any culprit, how FIRs don't get registered, and how the culprits pressurise the police to instead harass the victim," he said. Kejriwal said such a system must change and it should be ensured that police investigations are completed in a swift manner.

"There is also a need to change the judicial system so that in such cases, victims don't have to wait for seven long years shall but get justice within six months."

Kejriwal also said the Delhi government does not have any power over the police and judicial system, but it is working towards strengthening the other systems to provide security to every woman in the city, like installing CCTV cameras and street lights across Delhi.

"We will take all essential steps to ensure safety and security of women. I believe that today we all should resolve that we will never allow any such incident, like Nirbhaya, to ever happen in our country again."

He added that the whole case shows the number of loopholes we have in our judicial system, which gives the people a free hand in delaying justice for seven years. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

"We all have to work together and strengthen the system to ensure speedy justice to the victims," he said.