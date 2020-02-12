Nirbhaya Rape And Murder: UP Medical Officer Misbehaves With Victim's Relative in Ballia, Asks 'Why Did You Send Her to Delhi?'

Medical Officer Insults Nirbhaya (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ballia, February 12: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has been caught misbehaving with a relative of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder victim during a demonstration against the lack of doctors and basic facilities at the hospital building in name of Nirbhaya. The senior health officer can be seen telling villagers that they don't deserve any doctor as the village has not produced any "doctor". Nirbhaya Case: Victim's Mother Breaks Down During Court Hearing, Says 'I Am Losing Faith & Hope Now, Please Issue the Death Warrant'.

In the video, Chief Medical Officer can be heard saying "has this village given any doctor in the last 70 years? If not then how can you expect us to appoint a doctor here? It is not a doctor's job to make a hospital. The village has not given even a single doctor, and you want to make big demands."

Ballia:Verbal spat erupted b/w Chief Medical Officer of a primary healthcare center&relative of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case,after villagers sit on a protest demanding doctors&basic facilities at center. CMO says,"Who's Nirbhaya?If she was studying medicine,why did she go to Delhi?" pic.twitter.com/Y91dEx9SRj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2020

Additionally, when the villagers told that the government built a hospital in the name of Nirbhaya. To this, CMO was heard saying, "if she was from Ballia, then why did you send her to Delhi?"

Speaking to Republic TV, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that CMO's statement was shameful. She also urged the government to intervene in the matter and remove Mishra from his post. "If he is at a position of authority he should understand that there is a ready hospital, but no doctor," she said.