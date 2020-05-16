Nirmala Sitharaman Media Address Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Finance Minister’s Speech on Part 4 of Mega Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 16: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address media again at 4 pm on Saturday. This is going to be her fourth press conference to share details of the 20 lakh crore economic package which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 12, under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to kick-start economy and make India self-reliant. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Economic Measures Announced by Nirmala Sitharaman to Mitigate Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Economy.

Sitharaman held her first press briefing on Wednesday and shared details about the stimulus package. The second and third phases of press conferences were held on Thursday and Friday. Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 11 Measures For Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries And Beekeeping Under Third Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package, Know Details Here.

Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live Day 4:

Yesterday, Sitharaman made announcements aimed largely at increasing the pricing power of farmers. The Finance Minister announced eight measures and three reforms for the agriculture sector and allied activities such as beekeeping, fisheries, animal husbandry and milk production.