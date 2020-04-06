Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee to be Part of Mamata Banerjee's Global Advisory Committee to Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

Abhijit Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: Getty Images/IANS)

Kolkata, April 6: The West Bengal government will seek the services of Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee in combating coronavirus. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Abhijit would be part of the team to contain coronavirus pandemic. The West Bengal CM said that due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the state government would form a Global Advisory Committee. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 100 With 109 People Dead, COVID-19 Cases in The Country Cross 4000.

“Due to lockdown, there’s no revenue. We don’t know how long we’ve to stay like this. We’ve to plan for future. Our government will form a Global Advisory Committee for Covid-19 response policy in state. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be a part of the committee,” reported news agency ANI quoting Mamata Banerjee as saying. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Due to lockdown, there's no revenue. We don't know how long we've to stay like this. We've to plan for future. Our govt will form a Global Advisory Committee for #COVID19 response policy in state. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be a part of the committee: West Bengal CM pic.twitter.com/pUV4AVeike — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Targeting the Centre, Mamata claimed that the centre only provided 3000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to West Bengal on Sunday. The West Bengal CM added that she herself arranged 2,27,000 PPEs. In West Bengal, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 80 on Monday. Three people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, in India, 4,067 people have contracted coronavirus until now. Over 100 deaths were also reported in the country. Currently, there are 3,666 active cases in India. Globally, the death toll crossed 68,000 on Monday. Italy is the worst-hit country, where over 15,000 people lost their lives.